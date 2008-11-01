The Google Video Help Forum has moved

Wednesday, December 17, 2008 12/17/2008 12:29:00 PM
Our Google Video Help Forum now has a new home! You may have already heard of (or tried out) the new Google Help Forums. Today, our Google Video Help Group will be moving to this new platform.
The help forum is still an area for users to come together to discuss and share their knowledge of Google Video- only now it has a new look. It's integrated with our help center, which makes it even easier to jump into the forum while you're browsing the help center. You can search for content across both the forum and help center articles as well.
There are a lot of new features that make the forum an effective resource for users. You can vote on which responses you think answer a particular question, and even mark a response as a "best answer" to a question that you've asked. The new system will also recognize contributions from helpful posters.
If you haven't checked out our help forum before, now is a great time to come take a look. Post a question if you have one, or take a few minutes to answer one of your fellow Google Video users. You can find us at http://www.google.com/support/