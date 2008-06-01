Personalized Video Recommendations

Thursday, July 17, 2008 7/17/2008 08:41:00 AMSapna Mehta, Online Operations Associate
Ever wish the sites you visit could present customized options catering to your tastes?
Our Recommended Videos feature does just that. By logging in to your Google account and visiting Google Video, you will see multiple videos that pertain to your search interests. You can find these videos underneath the hot videos section of the homepage. Just like the hot videos, you can click on the arrow buttons in the top right corner to see more recommended videos.
While our search suggestions give you search term suggestions for individual queries you enter, these video picks are based on trends of search queries you've used, as well as other videos that you've watched. It's yet another way to discover interesting video content from across the web - this time, personalized for you.
To take advantage of this feature, you'll be asked to sign in to Web History. It's up to you how much customization you'd like - for example, you can choose which searches are included, and which aren't. For more information about protecting your privacy while enjoying the benefits of personalized search, check out the following video - About Web History: Privacy.