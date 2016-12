Suggestions on Your Search

The Google Video team

Kun Zhang, Software Engineerto make your video search experience more enjoyable.To view your search suggestions, click on the "Also try"on top of the search results to refine or expand your search.For example, if you are searching for "kittens" , you may see suggestions like "cute kittens", "funny kittens", "newborn kittens", "techno kittens", "treadmill kittens" and so on. Clicking on these suggested search terms will lead you to the respective search results page, and another set of suggestions. If youthrough these suggestion links, your first search may very well turn intoexploration.The suggestions feature is available across all views - TV view , Grid view and List view. We hope that these suggested search terms will add a few different flavors to your search