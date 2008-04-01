Introducing TV view

Friday, April 25, 2008 4/25/2008 12:00:00 PM
Today, by popular demand, we are making TV view the default search result view for Google Video. If you haven't seen it yet, TV view is a new interface that lets you browse search results, watch videos, and check out related videos -- all on the same page. Here's what it looks like:
Videos that we are able to embed will play directly in the TV view player when you click on them. These include almost all Google- and YouTube-hosted videos, as well as videos from many other sites such as metacafe.com, crackle.com, and hundreds of others. Videos that cannot be embedded will display a thumbnail or filmstrip that links to the page where the video can be played. If you're a webmaster and would like your videos to be embeddable in TV view, check out our Video Sitemaps Help Center.
In addition to playing the video, clicking on a search result will reload the list of related videos on the right hand side of the page. Next time you're watching a video, try flipping through the related videos; you might find something even better that what you originally searched for! Just like search results, most related videos can be played directly in the TV view player.
We hope you enjoy this new search experience. Of course, if you prefer either list or grid view to TV view, you can switch your view preference at any time by clicking on one of the view icons at the top of the page: