Google Video gets a facelift

Friday, April 18, 2008 4/18/2008 07:17:00 AM
As part of our mission, we on the Google Video team want you to be able to search, browse and discover videos from across the web. More than a year ago, we described our renewed focus on organizing all the web's video. Today, in addition to expanding Google Video's search capabilities, we have a number of new browse- and search-related features we're excited to share.
Now you can choose any of three ways to view your video search-results: a traditional list view, a grid view and, for those of you who like to maximize your video-watching efficiency, a TV view, where you can watch an embedded video while continuing to view your search results next to the video for a more seamless browse and search experience.
Try them out by clicking on the gray icon boxes:
You may have also noticed that we've given the Google Video homepage a bit of a facelift. We wanted to make it as easy as possible for you to find and access the web's most compelling videos, and just as before, you can see what videos people are viewing, sharing, and blogging about -- but now, with the new TV view, you can also watch many of the top videos directly on the homepage.
timeline viewto find out. If you're wondering, for example, what was the most blogged-about video on April Fool's Day, it was Rick Astley's "Never Gonna Give You Up" (thanks to YouTube rickrolling the world). If you're curious which video was shared most in October, it was Professor Randy Pausch's "Last Lecture", which has persisted as one of the most-shared titles on Google Video ever since. Try it out to discover (or re-discover) something interesting.
We'll be letting you know as we roll out new features, so keep checking back for more information about what we're up to!
We'll be letting you know as we roll out new features, so keep checking back for more information about what we're up to!