Not really goodbye, just a change of address

Friday, March 02, 2007 3/02/2007 02:21:00 PMI want to start off by giving my heartfelt thanks to all of who have been loyal readers of the Google Video Blog. It's been a real pleasure delivering the best of Google Video to your screens. But even though you may not be receiving your daily dose of entertainment from me, fret not! There's a plethora of footage at your fingertips on Google Video and of course on YouTube! And if blog reading is a regular habit, do check out the YouTube Blog to find out what the YT editors consider must-see.
And again, thank you for staying tuned. Here's to hours of happy viewing to you.