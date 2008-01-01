Holiday Greetings from our Soldiers

Thursday, December 21, 2006 12/21/2006 04:14:00 PMWarm messages from the soldiers' hearts to their loved ones. Happy Holidays everyone!
Click here to watch "Holiday Greeting from PV2 Ernest Marshall"
Deployed Service Members send Holiday Greetings to their family and friends
14 sec
Click here to watch "Holiday Greeting from SGT Amanda Soule"
11 sec
Click here to watch "Holiday Greeting from SPC Damon Pickens"
15 sec
Click here to watch "Holiday Greeting from SFC Shlonda Calhoun"
22 sec
Click here to watch "Holiday Greeting from SGT Harvey Smith"
14 sec
Click here to watch "Holiday Greeting from SPC Raymond Rinehart"
12 sec
