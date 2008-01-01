Highlight: The Comedy Time Network

Thursday, December 14, 2006 12/14/2006 12:46:00 PMThe Comedy Time Network began in 1994. Today, it's become a leader in original comedy content created especially for wireless handsets. Comedy Time is available on Sprint, Cingular and Amp'd and is distributed worldwide -- so you can laugh wherever you are.
Today's Highlighted Videos
Saleem Muhamed got some hearty advice from an old blind neighbor.
2 min 46 sec
Tim O'Rourke wouldn't make the best babysitter.
6 min 37 sec
Before getting into comedy, Turae had some really bad jobs.
10 min 2 sec
Maz Jabroni talks about being an Iranian-American.
12 min 45 sec
