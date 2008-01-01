skip to main
Good Charlotte Video Contest!
Tuesday, December 12, 2006 12/12/2006 05:03:00 PM
Click here to watch "Good Charlotte's "Keep Your Hands Off My Girl" Video"
Good Charlotte's video for "Keep Your Hands Off My Girl"
3 min 29 sec
Calling all Good Charlotte Fans! You've seen the video for "Keep Your Hands Off My Girl," now they want to see yours! Good Charlotte encourages you to make your own "Keep Your Hands Off My Girl" video. This is
your
chance to get behind the camera and create your own version.
The best video will be chosen by the band who will call you personally to talk with you about it
, feature it on GoodCharlotte.com, AND hook you up with a signed guitar!
To enter, please visit
http://goodcharlotterocks.com/googlevideo/
. Hurry, deadline is this Friday 12/15.
