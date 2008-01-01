The Official Google Video Blog - Showcasing cool new videos from across the web and keeping you current with latest news from Google Video

Good Charlotte Video Contest!

Good Charlotte's video for "Keep Your Hands Off My Girl"
Calling all Good Charlotte Fans! You've seen the video for "Keep Your Hands Off My Girl," now they want to see yours! Good Charlotte encourages you to make your own "Keep Your Hands Off My Girl" video. This is your chance to get behind the camera and create your own version. The best video will be chosen by the band who will call you personally to talk with you about it, feature it on GoodCharlotte.com, AND hook you up with a signed guitar!

To enter, please visit http://goodcharlotterocks.com/googlevideo/. Hurry, deadline is this Friday 12/15.

