Highlight: George Michael Contest

Wednesday, November 29, 2006 11/29/2006 02:54:00 PM

Today I'm going to share a George Michael moment with you.

When my cousin and I were little kids, we'd crimp our hair, roll on our neon legwarmers, and put on our favorite jellies and scrunch socks to perform George Michael's endearing hit "Last Christmas" for our parents.

I wish I had taped our little performace. If I did, it'd be uploaded faster than you can belt out "I'll give it to someone special!"

Are you, your mom, your aunt, or sister a George Michael fan? If so, I've got a terrific holiday present for you.

To celebrate the release of George Michael's album "Twenty Five," RCA Label Group is inviting fans from all over the world to upload their version of the classic video "Last Christmas". Every video that is submitted will go into a random draw to win George Michael merchandise!

For more details, please visit http://www.rcalabelgroup.co.uk/google/us/



Click here to watch "George Michael - Last Christmas"
The classic video to another of George Michael's hits... George Michael Twenty Five is out on 13th Nov 2006
4 min 38 sec

